Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 143 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $317.76 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $520.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

