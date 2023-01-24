Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 439 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

