Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 77 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.33.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

