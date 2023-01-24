Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 157.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $10,561,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

