Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

