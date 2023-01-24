Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 87,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

