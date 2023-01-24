Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

