Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

