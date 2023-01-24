PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price target on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Glennon bought 62,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Glennon purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Glennon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PAVmed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.