PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.