PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of PBF opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

