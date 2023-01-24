PCB Bancorp (PCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,279,425.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $480,373 in the last 90 days. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $726,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

