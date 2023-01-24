Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($181.65).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Paul Boote bought 17 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($186.90).

On Monday, November 21st, Paul Boote bought 16 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 956 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £152.96 ($189.38).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 922 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,122.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 918.61.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.06%.

PNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 880 ($10.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.10) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.63).

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

