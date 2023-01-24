Penske Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2023 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PAG opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.