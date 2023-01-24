Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $392.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.27.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

