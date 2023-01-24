Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $126,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $176,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

