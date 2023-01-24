PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.