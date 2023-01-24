Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $1.65 on Monday. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

