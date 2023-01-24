Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

