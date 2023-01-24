Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

