Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $494.55 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $363.73 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.29 and a 200 day moving average of $505.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

