Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion.
Metro Stock Down 0.1 %
MRU stock opened at C$74.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.55. Metro has a 52 week low of C$62.86 and a 52 week high of C$78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
