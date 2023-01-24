Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.89.

MRU stock opened at C$74.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.55. Metro has a 52 week low of C$62.86 and a 52 week high of C$78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

