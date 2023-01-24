Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

