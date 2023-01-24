Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.