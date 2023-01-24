Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for OSI Systems, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $693,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,944,599 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

