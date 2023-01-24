Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

