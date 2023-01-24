Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Raised by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.50 on Monday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

