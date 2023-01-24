Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reduced by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $30.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

