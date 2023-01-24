Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.87.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

