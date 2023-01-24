Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Shares of DGX opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

