Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

NYSE:RJF opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

