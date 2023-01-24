Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.60.

TSLA opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.16. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

