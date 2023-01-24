RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $197.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $190.29 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

