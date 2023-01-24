Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $850.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

