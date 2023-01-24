Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

