Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Featured Stories
