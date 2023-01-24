Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KIM opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 616,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

