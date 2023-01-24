Research Analysts Set Expectations for Evolus, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

EOLS stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.83. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

