Reviewing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Teleflex 0 6 6 0 2.50

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 777.10%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $279.62, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -72.02% -63.91% Teleflex 14.76% 16.26% 9.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 26.16 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.58 Teleflex $2.81 billion 3.98 $485.37 million $8.72 27.33

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Aethlon Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

