Reviewing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 2 6 12 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.73%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 303.08 -$4.69 billion ($10.37) -1.75

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41%

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, The all-new Tucson Hybrid, The all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, KONA Electric, The all-new Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and The new i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

