Reviewing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36% MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.30 -$2.75 million ($0.90) -2.19 MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

