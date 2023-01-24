Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,553,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

