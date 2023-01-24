Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

