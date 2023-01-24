Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $312.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

