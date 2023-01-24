Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $49,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.