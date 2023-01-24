Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,066 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $53,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $59,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

