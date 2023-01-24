Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,677 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $52,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $40,046,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5,945.8% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,314 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 431,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock worth $175,371,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

