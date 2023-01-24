Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 311,213 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $46,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

