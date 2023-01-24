Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 32,007 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $51,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.