Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,751 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.